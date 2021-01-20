QPR boss Mark Warburton is looking at a potential loan deal for Fulham outcast Stefan Johansen, reports Sean Gallagher.

The Norway man has made just two EFL Cup appearances all season. Omitted from Scott Parker’s Premier League squad, the 30-year-old has been recovering from a back problem but could now be set for QPR loan deal.

The Rs’ west London neighbours could give them a helping hand as they fend off Championship relegation and Johansen could join for the remainder of the season, after previously stating his desire to leave this month.

Warburton has been active in the transfer market so far but he’s keen on bringing in a few more names. Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs have come in on loan and so a midfield addition looks next on Warburton’s agenda.

Plenty of QPR fans have reacted to the rumour and plenty would like to see the move happen – Johansen is a fine passer of the ball and someone who Fulham fans rate highly.

See what some of these QPR fans had to say on Twitter:

Getting their most experienced, consistent, creative, defensive, fastest, intelligent midfielder

West London is ours https://t.co/DIs9Zf1E9Y — James 👑 (@jamesqpr05) January 20, 2021

Makes perfect sense mate and will be a great signing for us few Fulham pals rate him aswell — Phil (@Phil_Newman_) January 20, 2021

Yes please, quality player — Ollie Taiani (@qpr_ollie) January 20, 2021

This is a gold signing with his passing, vision and composure on the ball. But it would not be a direct replacement for BOS who is more direct and faster on the ball who will be keen to run on defenders. — Sim Jing Ying (@Simisatweeter) January 20, 2021

Would be such a good signing. Rated him for years. — Billy Ford (@billlyford) January 20, 2021