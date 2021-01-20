QPR are looking into a potential loan deal for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen, reports Sean Gallagher.

The Norwegian has been omitted from Scott Parker’s Premier League squad. Johansen has been limited to just two EFL Cup appearances this season and now, QPR insider Sean Gallagher has tweeted:

Understand QPR are looking into a possible loan deal for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen @talkSPORT #QPR #FFC — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 20, 2021

The former Celtic and West Brom man proved a useful player to Parker last season – he featured 33 times in the Championship as Fulham won promotion via the Championship play-offs.

Johansen though has been left behind – the likes of Tom Cairney and Josh Onomah have cemented their places in the side, with Frank-Andre Zambo Anguissa returning to the centre of midfield as well.

QPR meanwhile are struggling in the Championship. They currently sit in 20th-place of the table but after a couple of loan acquisitions – Charlie Austin coming in from West Brom – and a win over Luton Town last time out, Mark Warburton looks to have given his side a new lease of life.

But he’s still in the market for names this month and his next signing could be Johansen. He’s held in high-regards by Fulham fans but with their promotion back to the Premier League, the 30-year-old looks to be nearing the end of his time at the club.

His contract isn’t out until 2022 but QPR could well be eyeing a loan with a view to signing permanently. He’d be hugely useful player given his experience and technical ability, and one that makes sense given his locality to the club.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet VG back in November, Johansen said of his Fulham future:

“It is clear that it is a small bang when you participate in two promotions and are not allowed to play more.

“But personally, I have no doubt that I want to play matches. So, if there is a similar situation in January, then it is of course appropriate to leave.

“I almost have to take it when it comes. First, the body must return to 100% to be as ready as possible for one or the other.

“Considering the family, that I have a small child, two years left on the Fulham contract and will turn 30 in January, I think there will be one (more) big contract. It will be quite important whether it is here or somewhere else.”