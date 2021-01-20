Derby County fans are becoming increasingly fearful that their takeover will fall through, as their prospective new owners fail to comment on matters.

Derby County were in line for a prosperous January. The plan was to complete their long-awaited takeover, appoint Wayne Rooney permanently and dip into the transfer market.

So far, only one of those things has happened – Rooney has been handed the job – and now as talks seemingly stall further, and the club under transfer embargo because of it, fans are starting to think that this is just another ‘chapter’ in the club’s misfortune.

READ: Is this the ‘making or breaking’ of Wayne Rooney as a manager?

Derby Telegraph’s Steve Nicholson has kept fans in the know throughout, and has also suggested that he and other media names have tried to contact Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited and Sheikh Khaled, but their apparent silence only signals further doubt in his takeover of the club.

Plenty of Derby County fans have reacted to Nicholson’s latest piece on everything surrounding Derby County right now, and here’s what they had to say: