Derby County fans are becoming increasingly fearful that their takeover will fall through, as their prospective new owners fail to comment on matters.

Derby County were in line for a prosperous January. The plan was to complete their long-awaited takeover, appoint Wayne Rooney permanently and dip into the transfer market.

So far, only one of those things has happened – Rooney has been handed the job – and now as talks seemingly stall further, and the club under transfer embargo because of it, fans are starting to think that this is just another ‘chapter’ in the club’s misfortune.

Derby Telegraph’s Steve Nicholson has kept fans in the know throughout, and has also suggested that he and other media names have tried to contact Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited and Sheikh Khaled, but their apparent silence only signals further doubt in his takeover of the club.

Plenty of Derby County fans have reacted to Nicholson’s latest piece on everything surrounding Derby County right now, and here’s what they had to say:

Absolutely agree. We’ve descended into farce and we need to do something about it. A great win doesn’t mask anything. Players need to be paid and we need to ensure the squad is right for the remainder of the season. Fans deserve to know, season ticket holders especially. — jack couchman (@the_cowch) January 20, 2021

Great article Nicko, you get some flak at times but this is spot on. I don’t think the club can have any complaints about how fair the local media have been with them and should rightfully begin to expect more pressure from within the community. — Rich Kearns (@OrphanKidKearns) January 20, 2021

Sheikh Khaled’s & Derventio Holdings (UK) have had Mel Morris and DCFC on strings since May, surely they would look into his credibility before going this far, look at Newcastle. These people have form nothing new. Poor from Mels side he has just seen the golden carrot — NLC (@Nick_Coates_86) January 20, 2021

Fully agreed, Steve. The prospective new owners do need to make a statement, but then again, so does Mel Morris. #dcfc is his club & it's his decisions over 5 years that have brought about this financial crisis. As fans we have every right to be concerned. Spring 1984 again….. — Ian J Redfern (@redfern_i_j) January 20, 2021

Well put Steve. I didn’t even celebrate our win last night because if this doesn’t get sorted it’s totally irrelevant. A horrible feeling. — Derby Dazzler (@Derby_Dazzler) January 20, 2021

If the delays are all at the buyers end , you do question their commitment to the club . Surely they recognise our parlours financial situation , our league position and until end of Jan to strengthen .They don’t feel like fit and proper to own the club .Pull out Mel and regroup — sp castle (@fearsatanremix) January 20, 2021

I have followed the Rams for over 60 years and off field problems are and have been common place for all of those years. Directors arguing, politicking, plotting and even being sent to prison. Today's issues are just the next chapter. — Robert Glenn (@glennroberta) January 20, 2021