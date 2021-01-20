Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has played down speculation linking him to the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job.

The Doncaster Rovers boss has his side sitting in 4th-place of the League One table. He’s enjoyed a successful year-and-a-half at the Keepmoat and this week it was reported by Daily Mail that Sheffield Wednesday were considering the 46-year-old.

As quoted in Sheffield Star, Moore has played down those rumours:

“Honestly, I know a lot of people are speaking about it, but tonight my focus is on the game and Doncaster Rovers – and that’s what it’ll remain until the next one.

“I’m focusing on Saturday, and I can’t stop the speculation and everything else… For me, I’m just focusing on team matters here.”

Doncaster Rovers reporter Liam Holden was quick to dismiss the rumours as well, he tweeted earlier this week:

Had a few people asking/sending web links about Darren Moore and the Sheffield Wednesday job. I’m assured there is nothing in it at all. #drfc #swfc — Liam Hoden (@liamhoden) January 18, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday then look to be no closer to appointing their third permanent manager of the season. Dejphon Chansiri has left his side between a rock and a hard place after his public dress-down of Tony Pulis and now candidates seem to be slipping through their fingers.

Neil Thompson remains in caretaker charge. He’s since guided the side to a five-game unbeaten run in all competition since Pulis’ departure, having won their last three – they sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table after Derby County’s win over Bournemouth last night though.

Up next for Thompson’s Sheffield Wednesday is a tip to Everton in the FA Cup next weekend. His interim appointment seems more and more likely with every passing fixture and a good result at Goodison Park could see Chansiri take yet more time in finding Pulis’ permanent successor.