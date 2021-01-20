Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer slammed the state of Peterborough United’s pitch last night, as per their official club website.

His Addicks’ side lost 2-1 to their fellow League One promotion hopefuls at London Road.

Charlton led 1-0 at half-time after Conor Washington’s early penalty. However, the Posh turned it around in the second-half with a brace from Sammie Szmodics.

The London club remain sixth in the league table and are inside the Play-Offs by a single point. However, they have won just once in six matches.

Bowyer spoke after last night’s clash with Peterborough: “In the middle of the park we tried to play but it was horrendous. It might have looked bad on the tele but if you look at the pitch it is not playable really.”

“Were they miles better than us? I don’t think so and they are one of the teams that will be up there at the end of the season. They’ve given me everything, they have fought and they’ve competed to the best that they can, we have to keep working hard on the training pitch.”

Charlton went into the game against Darren Ferguson’s side in good spirits having won away at Bristol Rovers last weekend. However, they are left to rue what could have been.

They are back in action on Saturday and take on lowly Swindon Town at the Valley, before they are back on the road next Tuesday away to MK Dons.

Charlton need to start being more consistent if they are to gain an immediate return to the Championship this term.

Was Peterborough's pitch playable?