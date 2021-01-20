The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal has given a keen insight into Watford’s transfer window and transfer plans this month, with Xisco Munoz hoping to put him own stamp on the side within the next two weeks.

Watford’s main transfer agenda seems to lie in the attacking department. Keeping hold of Ismaila Sarr remains their ‘top priority’ according to Leventhal, who also claims that Troy Deeney and Andre Gray won’t be going anywhere this month – Deeney is unlikely to be ‘tempted’ away from Watford, whilst clubs are unlikely to look at Gray.

The situation with Glenn Murray remains ongoing but Munoz will be boosted by the returns to Stipe Perica and Joao Pedro from injuries, with Phillip Zinckernagel still to come as well.

One player linked with Watford though is Manchester City’s Keke Simmonds – the Hornets are said to be interested in a deal for Simmonds, but want a more long-term agreement.

Leventhal goes on to say how Will Hughes could hold the key for Watford’s midfield in the second-half of the season. Munoz has now lost Etienne Capoue with central options already light – those ‘close’ to Hughes says he’s more focused on playing football than on leaving Watford, after an injury-riddled first-half of the season.

Another player who Watford are supposedly in for this month is Udinese’s Walace – the club closely-tied to Watford could well help the Hornets with the loan of Walace, but this move looks ‘unlikely’.

Defensively, Watford’s aims according to Leventhal are to extend Ben Wilmot’s contract – he has 18-months remaining – and to find long-term cover for Ben Foster, whose deal runs out in 2022 as well.

Craig Dawson remains on loan at West Ham and after impressing David Moyes, the Hammers could well look to permanently purchase Dawson, at a rumoured cost of £2-3million. Interestingly, Leventhal notes that Norwich City’s new defender Dimitris Giannoulis was on Watford’s radar last summer.

A lot for Watford and Munoz to consider this month, with his side sitting in 3rd-pace of the table after last night’s win at home to Barnsley.