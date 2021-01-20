QPR have been linked with a host of names this month. But Mark Warburton seems keen on many more as he bids for Championship safety.

QPR have this month welcomed back Charlie Austin on loan, alongside Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs until the end of the season.

They look to be two astute signings but Warburton will know that his QPR side are far form safety yet – they currently sit in 20th-place of the Championship table with just four points separating them from safety.

Warburton has been linked with a number of names this month, but many of them seem to be slipping through their fingers – such names are Ben Whiteman, Alfie Doughty and Josh Sims.

West London Sport’s David McIntyre gave this transfer update on QPR:

Whiteman they wanted but gone to PNE (sorry, bit behind with messages), Doughty also opted elsewhere. Not been after Sims. https://t.co/NTi0g2ZTiy — David McIntyre (@davidmcintyre76) January 19, 2021

Whiteman was targeted by a number of Championship clubs before he left Doncaster Rovers for Preston North End, with QPR being one of them.

Doughty has also been linked to a number of clubs, but a pre-contract agreement with either Old Firm side looks most likely.

Sims meanwhile, currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers, has now returned to parent club Southampton after being linked with a loan move to QPR – McIntyre has since quashed that rumour.

QPR and Warburton look as though they still have plenty of work to do in the transfer market. They travel to Cardiff City tonight in what’ll be another huge test of their Championship credibility.

A loss could see QPR plummet further towards the drop zone, but a win could ease a lot of growing pressure on Warburton and his side.