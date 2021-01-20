Middlesbrough could loan out Nathan Wood before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Teeside Live.

Neil Warnock’s side will make a late decision as to whether to ship him out or not over the next couple of weeks.

Wood, who is 18 years old, may get a loan move in the Football League to get some first-team experience under his belt.

His chances of departing the Riverside Stadium are likely to depend on how quickly Grant Hall can recover from injury.

Warnock has said: “Grant’s return will help. If I felt the right club was coming in for Nathan I’d love him to have some game time. At the moment he knows with the two we’ve got he’s not going to get much game time but if one of them got injured he would step straight in.

“It’s very strange for him really but having watched him at Brentford there were two or three things he could learn by. I think games are going to be vital for these young lads for the rest of the season if they can.”

Wood started his career with spells at TIBS and Stockton Town before linking up with Middlesbrough in 2015. He has since played 11 times for Boro’s senior side, five of which have come this season in all competitions.

However, although the England youth international provides decent back-up to Warnock’s defensive options, they feel they need to get him out on loan to help his development.

Wood’s situation could go down the wire this month and will depend on Hall’s recovery.

Boro are in action tonight and travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest.

Will Wood leave Boro on loan?