Derby County looked to have turned a corner when they announced the permanent appointment of Wayne Rooney last week. But now as their takeover seems to be falling apart, the club has been thrust into desperate times.

Derby County’s proposed Sheikh takeover has hit a stumbling block. Last week, the takeover bid came into ‘cash flow problems‘ amid allegations that the club hadn’t paid their players in full for December. Since, little has been made public about the state of Derby’s takeover, other than that the club is now under transfer embargo for failing to pay their players.

Rooney remains confident that the takeover will go through, but he like the rest of the club and its fan-base are waiting patiently for the takeover to be finalise. He told Derbyshire Live of the situation:

“I cannot go into the transfer window at the minute until that’s done.

“Ideally, the quicker the players get paid the quicker we can move on and the quicker we can look to the players we have identified to bring into the club.”

And when asked if the embargo has scuppered his transfer plans, Rooney said:

“Not scuppered at the minute, but the longer it goes on I am sure other teams will be sniffing around players.”

Derby County currently have Scott Carson out on loan at Manchester City. Reports broke yesterday that Man City were ‘furious’ with Derby County after they blocked City’s permanent move for the 35-year-old – City are paying Derby £1million-a-year for his services.

Coincidentally, Derby’s proposed new owner Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

To add insult to injury by this point, Derby could be forced to pay former player Richard Keogh £2million in compensation. The now Huddersfield Town player had appealed against his prior dismissal from the club, in which Derby County sacked Keogh after he sustained a career-threatening knee injury in a car accident.

Daily Mail now report that Derby could have to pay Keogh £2million in compensation, but that the Rams are mounting an appeal of their own.

As was Phillip Cocu last season, Rooney is having to manage Derby County alongside a barrage of off-field problems. But unlike the Dutchman, Rooney doesn’t have a wealth of managerial experience backed up – it’s a contested job for any manager to come into but for Rooney; this month, and this season, will be the making of breaking of him as a manager.