Millwall are no longer in the running to sign Barnsley’s Alex Mowatt, according to a report by London News Online.

The midfielder is someone the Lions have looked at as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

However, Gary Rowett’s side will not make a move to sign him.

Mowatt, who is 25 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and London News Online has suggested he will ‘explore other exit opportunities’ away from Oakwell.

He has been linked with the likes of QPR, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, all three of who were mentioned in a report by the Yorkshire Post last week.

Read: Sunderland receive boost in pursuit of Preston North End striker

Barnsley will face a real battle to keep hold of their key midfielder.

Mowatt joined the Tykes in 2018 from Leeds United and has since become one of their most prized assets. He has made 138 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions since his switch, chipping in with 16 goals and 18 assists.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Elland Road and played 125 times for the Whites in his early career, as well as having a loan spell in League One at Oxford United in the 2017/18 season.

Mowatt helped Barnsley gain promotion to the Championship in 2019 and has since played a key role in them staying there. However, his time at Oakwell may be coming to an end in the near future due to his uncertain contract situation.

The Tykes lost 1-0 away to Watford last night meaning they have suffered three defeats in a row in the league. They will be keen to bounce back this weekend when they take on Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Will Mowatt leave Barnsley when his contract expires?