Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Cardiff City’s Josh Murphy on loan, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are in the hunt to land him before the end of the transfer window but are facing competition from fellow Championship sides for his signature.

Murphy, who is 25 years old, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Cardiff this season. He joined the Welsh side in 2018 from Norwich City.

His twin brother, Jacob, impressed on loan at Hillsborough from Newcastle United in the last campaign.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday could still strike deal for free agent midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday have held discussions with Josh Murphy over a switch from Cardiff and Neil Harris’ side may be keen to offload him over the coming weeks to free up squad space and funds.

However, the Owls could have to face reported interest from Derby County and Nottingham Forest for his signature. Here is how their fans on Twitter have reacted to the news that they are after Murphy from Cardiff-

We just love a Murphy #swfc https://t.co/Ig90DtTj13 — Chorlton Owl 💙 SWFC 💙 NHS (@MikWarner) January 19, 2021

Reach going then — Aran Bonnington (@BonningtonAran) January 19, 2021

His name is Murphy and he runs down the wing… is making a comeback #swfc https://t.co/eZ5nFB8Pka — Ben Woodcock (@Ben_Woody23) January 19, 2021

Josh Murphy and Andre Green… #SWfC — Owls Football (@OwlsFooty) January 19, 2021

You spelt Jacob wrong — Kat (@kmowl44) January 19, 2021

Will Sheffield Wednesday get Murphy?