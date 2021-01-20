Hull City boss Grant McCann has seemingly ruled out a move for Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley.

The Tigers manager has poured cold water on speculation linking his side with a move for the Championship centre-forward.

League One rivals Sunderland have also been linked with a move for Stockley, as reported by Football League World, and Hull dropping their interest could boost the Black Cats’ pursuit of him between now and the end of the transfer window.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, could be offloaded by Preston over the next two weeks having dropped down the pecking order there.

When asked about a possible loan swoop for him yesterday, Hull boss McCann told BBC Radio Humberside: “No. Like I say, we’re going to be linked with a lot of players in the January transfer window. We’re happy with our business, we feel as if we’ve got a good squad now and everyone’s chomping at the bit to play.”

Stockley joined the Preston in January 2019 and has since scored nine goals in 69 games altogether. However, he has managed just one goal in 16 appearances in all competitions this term.

He has previously impressed in League Two for Exeter City and earned a move to Deepdale after firing 40 goals in 75 matches for the Grecians.

Stockley has also played for Bournemouth and Aberdeen in the past and could be on the move again this winter.

It appears Hull are not going to be bringing him to the KCOM Stadium this month, which could pave the way for Sunderland to make a swoop for him to boost their forward line for the second-half of the season.

