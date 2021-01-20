Charlton Athletic transfer target Nnamdi Ofoborh was on the bench for current side AFC Bournemouth against Derby County last night.

The midfielder was an unused substitute for the Cherries as they lost 1-0 at Pride Park.

Ofoborh, who is 20 years old, is on the radar of Lee Bowyer’s side and they are keen to sign him before the end of the transfer window, as reported by London News Online.

The ex-Nigeria youth international is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave Jason Tindall’s promotion hopefuls this winter so they avoid losing him for nothing.



Charlton lost 2-1 to Peterborough United last night and look like they could do with a couple more additions despite signing Liam Millar and Ronnie Schwartz already this month.

They remain inside the Play-Offs but Crewe Alexandra’s win over Bristol Rovers means they have closed the gap on the Addicks to a single point.

Ofoborh is a player Charlton fans could see come through the door over the next couple of weeks but his inclusion on Bournemouth’s bench against the Rams suggests a deal isn’t imminent.

The youngster has made five appearances for the Cherries so far this season having risen up through the youth ranks.

He spent last term on loan in League One at Wycombe Wanderers to get some first-team experience under his belt. He helped Gareth Ainsworth’s side gain promotion to the Championship against the odds.

