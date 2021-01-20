Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed the club have had two bids rejected for Exeter City star Joel Randall.

The Addicks boss provided an update on the club’s rumoured pursuit of Randall following their 2-1 defeat to Peterborough United.

A report from the Daily Mail earlier this week claimed Charlton Athletic were among those eyeing a move. Championship outfit Swansea City and Scottish Premiership side Celtic have also been linked with the Exeter City prodigy.

Now, Bowyer has confirmed that the Grecians have knocked back two bids for the 21-year-old.

Speaking to London News Online, the 44-year-old added that he does not think the midfielder will be in Charlton’s price range. He said:

“We’ve made two bids for him but I don’t think he’s going to be in our price range, from what I hear. He’s a good, young player. But he’s only played about 15 games in League Two in his career.

“He wouldn’t be for now, he’d be a project for the future. From what I understand, what they’re asking for would be out of our price range.

“Yes, something like that – around a million but I think that’s a lot of money for someone who’s played 14-16 games in League Two. That’s a lot of money for someone that’s done that. But I like him, I think he’s a good player.”

Randall has emerged as a key player for Matt Taylor’s Exeter City side this season. Across all competitions, the winger has found the back of the net eight times, also laying on five assists.

Since making his debut in the 2018/19 campaign, the Salisbury-born starlet has featured 35 times for Exeter across all competitions.

With Bowyer’s comments playing down Charlton’s chances of securing a deal, it will be interesting to see if Swansea or Celtic step up their pursuit for Randall.

