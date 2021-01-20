Shrewsbury Town have confirmed Portsmouth linked defender Charlie Daniels has left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

The 34-year-old has left Shrewsbury Town after penning a short-term deal in October.

Fellow League One side Portsmouth were said keen on Daniels earlier this month, so it awaits to be seen if their rumoured interest develops into anything serious now his departure has been confirmed.

BBC reporter Andrew Moon claimed Kenny Jackett’s side were interested in the former Bournemouth man (see tweet below). The links are yet to develop into anything serious, but Daniels’ release could accelerate their pursuit.

EXCLUSIVE: #Pompey are looking at a possible move for ex-#Afcb left-back Charlie Daniels. The 34 year-old only signed a short term deal when he joined Shrewsbury earlier this season — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 9, 2021

Since making his way onto the senior scene with Spurs, the left-back has gone on to enjoy a successful career. Daniels never played for Tottenham’s senior side, picking up experience on loan with Chesterfield, Gillingham and Leyton Orient, joining the latter permanently.

With the O’s, the Harlow-born defender played 168 times, netting four goals and laying on 21 assists. Daniels went on to join Bournemouth in late 2011 and would go on to spend almost nine years with the club.

In his time with the Cherries, the left-sided player rose from League One to the Premier League. He became a mainstay in the starting 11, notching up 265 appearances for the club before his release last summer.

Upon leaving Dean Court, Daniels linked up with Shrewsbury after a short spell as a free agent. In his time with the League One side, the veteran played 16 times, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Now, with his departure from New Meadow confirmed, it will be interesting to see if Portsmouth’s rumoured interest develops into anything serious.

Kenny Jackett’s current starting left-back is Lee Brown, with the 30-year-old playing 18 times this season. New loan signing Harvey White – who mainly plays in defensive midfield – has featured on the left-hand side at times in his youth career.

