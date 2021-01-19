As things stand at the moment, Norwich City are top of the Sky Bet Championship table and are so with a gap of four points.

That sort of form has already got some people talking promotion and it is easy to see why. The Canaries really are flying at the moment.

It helps that they kept the bulk of the players who endured a rough Premier League campaign last season. a campaign that ultimately saw them relegated.

Premier League interest in Norwich stars

There has been a lot of noise over some of Norwich City’s young players. That noise has come from Premier League sides.

Norwich’s players such as Emi Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell have all been linked to Premier League sides. It won’t help the Canaries cause that these players are putting in Premier League performances – in the Championship

Emiliano Buendia

Chief amongst this trio is Argentine attacking midfield star, Emi Buendia. The 24-year-old has shone so far, scoring seven goals and adding six assists.

This kind of form has brought Arsenal sniffing around according to sources with Sky Sports confirming with whilst also stating it would take a “crazy offer” to land him – one in the £40m to £50m ballpark.

Max Aarons

Young defender Aarons is a player on the radar at Old Trafford, something confirmed by Metro. Metro say that Manchester United want the 21-year-old right-back, who they “identified last summer,” and see him as “an alternative” for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United were, however, put off somewhat by the initial asking price Norwich wanted.

Aarons has been an ever-present for the Canaries this season, notching up 24 appearances for the Norfolk club. He also has one goal to his name – evidence that he likes to get forward and attack.

Todd Cantwell

Attacking midfielder Cantwell is another Canaries gem who has shone and attracted Premier League interest. That interest has come from Leeds United in the past but a deal is yet to materialise.

Cantwell was frustrated during the early part of this season but has started to show that promise and panache. He has two goals and an assist to his name, despite only starting 10 games this season plus three as a substitute.

Not January according to Farke – but left hanging

Per the Eastern Daily Press (EDP), Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some bad news for the circling Premier League sides. What he says virtually shuts the January window on all the above three clubs.

Farke’s belligerent words that “Nothing will happen this month” are a battle cry that effectively rebuffs any interest clubs might have in his players.

He continues by adding that any transfers won’t likely be on the agenda, at least “not in January.” He then goes on to namecheck the above trio of players, adding:

“If you want to label Emi, Max Aarons or Todd Cantwell as some of our best talents, then you can. I would prefer to label them some of the best players with potential. But the market for these lads is the summer.”

January or not January, that’s the question – viewpoint

Farke comments that he doesn’t expect any moves for his talented trio this month. Yet, by adding that “the market” for them is “the summer,” this could renew interest from the clubs who have been doing the following.

That likelihood rises a little with other comments mentioned by the EDP. Commenting on the summer and approaches by bigger clubs, Farke admits that “there is always a deal possible. Maybe even likely.“