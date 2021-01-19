Norwich City manager Daniel Farke told Sky Sports that he is confident of keeping hold of his creative talisman Emi Buendia, amidst reports he could move to Arsenal during this January window but it would cost them “£40-50m” according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol.

Buendia has yet again been crucial to the Canaries this season as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and just like during their previous Championship campaign, Buendia has been at the heart of everything that’s been good for Farke’s side.

With his good form, clubs such as Premier League giants Arsenal have been keeping tabs on his development as they look to swoop in and sign the 24-y/o as they look to add a creative spark to their side.

Despite the links, Farke says Buendia is “99 per cent” likely to stay with the Championship leaders and help them across the line.

“It makes no sense for any of my key players to leave at this moment. And it makes no sense for us as a club right now to sell any of my players.” Farke said.

“These players have the potential to play for one of the best clubs in this country, and Arsenal [are] definitely one of the best in this country and also Europe. They have the potential to play there one day, but it makes no sense in January. Let’s be honest we are in a great position.

“Nearly at the end of January, and in less than four months the season will be over, and there’s a good chance they then are a key part in a club in the spotlight at the top level.

“The club trusts you, the coach trusts you, the fans love you, it’s a fantastic position to be in. If then there’s a club that’s really interested, a big club in this country or Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and they say ‘you are our long-term solution’, then there’s always a deal possible and it’s pretty likely, and we have to say ‘come on’ the player has outgrown the club. But not January. It makes no sense.”

With Farke adamant that none of his players are leaving this January, it may still be in the best interests of the club to be on the lookout for replacements even if they don’t lose any players until the summer.

Buendia has seven goals and six assists so far in the Championship this term, he is also one of the most creative players in the Championship averaging 3.3 key passes per game.

A player of his quality would be difficult for Norwich to replace but if the money in any potential deal is right, it may be worth cashing in to improve the all-round squad although Farke says the club are not desperate for funds.

“Also for us we’re not desperate to earn more money. Financially we are in a solid situation. We want to have success, and don’t want to risk our chances to go back to the Premier League level. Also from a financial point of view it makes no sense to sell a player for £15-£20m,” Farke said.

“I think if there is a route for one of my best players, then it’s definitely the summer. It’s better for them, better for us, in the summer it could be a topic but in January I don’t see any business.”

Norwich play Bristol City on Wednesday night as they look to carry on their good form and push further away at the top of the Championship.