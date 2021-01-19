According to the Mail Online, and also reported by Sky Sports transfer centre, Swansea City has beaten rivals Bournemouth and Watford to land Conor Hourihane.

The Mail’s Simon Jones writes that Swansea’s playing style was the key as Villa’s former Barnsley man drops down to the Championship in search of regular football.

Connor Hourihane: Villa outcast to graceful Swan

Hourihane first rose to prominence at Plymouth Argyle and it was this that saw his move to Barnsley in 2014.

His time at the Tykes saw him rise to the role of club captain and put in the type of performances that saw him drip consistency.

All told, he made 134 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit, scoring 31 goals and providing 48 assists during his spell at Oakwell.

That form, consistency and output brought him to the attention of Aston Villa who paid Barnsley £3m for him in 2017.

Hourihane’s time at Villa Park has seen the Irish international make exactly 150 appearances, appearances where he has scored 29 goals and provided 23 assists.

However, he’s slipped down the pecking order at the Villans and, so it seems, his only option for football is a loan out of the club.

Swansea is that loan destination and he will be joining a side bang on form and in the automatic play-off places.

Villa willing to loan as they chase £15m man

Villa’s loaning out of Hourihane comes as they look to chase down £15m Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson – this was reported by various source including The Mail at the weekend.

Bringing in Sanson would mean that Hourihane would have dropped even further down the pecking order at the club.

The Villans loan of Ross Barley from Chelsea had seen Hourihane drop from favour at the club. Bringing Sanson in would relegate him further.

The Mail’s Jones writes that Villa boss Dean Smith “is happy for the Republic of Ireland international to find games elsewhere.”

Hourihane at Swansea – what to expect

Goals and assists. It is hard to look past these two headline-grabbers when it comes to thinking about what Conor Hourihane will contribute to the Swansea cause during his half-season at the club.

Across his 437 career appearances, Hourihane has 76 goals and 78 assists. He’s more than proved he can do both in the Premier League (31 appearances/four goals/six assists) and the Championship (126 appearances/25 goals/29 assists).

Taking a deeper look, it is possible to see what Hourihane might be able to provide on a game basis for Swansea. Looking at his last completed Championship season (Aston Villa 2018/19), Hourihane proved to be a volume passer (52.3 attempts per 90 mins) with high accuracy (45.7 per 90).

He created 1.9 chances per 90 mins – 4.1% of his completed passes. He also gets into position for chances himself, working his way to 2.3 shots per 90 mins – 1.8 of these from outside the box. He’s also very tidy on the ball, losing possession just 1.5 times per 90 mins during Villa 2018/19 season.

In short, Conor Hourihane should fit straight into a Swansea side challenging for the top in the Championship.

Biographical details derived from player profile page on Transfermarkt.

Per 90 statistic from player page on WhoScored.com

Will Conor Hourihane prove a success this half-season at Swansea?