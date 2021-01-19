Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed the club are aware of Swindon Town’s sought-after star Scott Twine.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a thoroughly successful first half of the season, attracting Championship attention.

The Sun on Sunday (17.01.21, pg. 59) claimed a whole host of Championship sides are keen on Twine. Bournemouth, Brentford and Reading are named as the sides keen, alongside Luton Town.

The 21-year-old only returned to Swindon this month, with the club cutting his loan spell with Newport County short. However, with Championship sides queueing up, it awaits to be seen where he is come the end of the window.

Now, Hatters boss Nathan Jones has discussed the links with the playmaker. Speaking to Luton Today, Jones confirmed the club are aware of Twine, but refused to be drawn on links with the Swindon starlet. He said:

“Of course we know of him because we have our eye on every league. We probably could tell you what certain players have for breakfast but in terms of an offer, no it is not.

“He is someone else’s player so we’ve got to be very careful about speaking about other players anyway.

“He is a young player we know a lot of him, but we have a lot of young players here and that is why we brought Kal Naismith in to supplement a lot of young players we have.

“Kal is only 28 by the way but we felt that’s what we needed. Whether it’s needed at this point, a young player, for example, is yet to be decided.”

During his stint with Newport, Twine played 23 times for Michael Flynn’s side. In the process, the Swindon-born starlet netted seven goals, laying on five assists.

Since returning to the County Ground, the youngster has continued to impress. Twine has laid on one assist and netted once in two games. His goal came in a win over Ipswich Town, smashing home from long range.

Will Twine still be a Swindon player at the end of the window?