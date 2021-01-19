Sheffield Wednesday new boy Andre Green turned down offers from elsewhere to join the Owls, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The winger has spent the first-half of this season as a free agent after leaving Aston Villa in the summer.

However, he is now looking forward to getting some minutes under his belt at Hillsborough and helping in Wednesday’s push for Championship survival.

Green, who is 22 years old, rejected other clubs to sign a 18-month deal with the Yorkshire outfit. The Sheffield Star have mentioned fellow second tier sides Brentford and QPR were reportedly interested.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday could still strike deal for free agent midfielder

The ex-England youth international could make his debut this weekend as Wednesday travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the FA Cup.

He started his career at Aston Villa and his made his first-team debut for them in a Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in March 2016.

He went onto make 48 appearances for the Midlands club in all competitions before they opted to part ways with him in June, scoring twice along the way.

Green spent time away from Villa Park at Portsmouth during the 2018/19 season and scored five goals in 12 games for the League One side. He then had stints with Preston North End and Charlton Athletic last term in the Championship.

He could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for Sheffield Wednesday on a free. He is young so has the potential to develop and has already gained plenty of experience in the Football League.

Will Green be a hit at SWFC?