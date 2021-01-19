Watford have made an enquiry about the availability of Manchester City striker Keyendrah Simmonds, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 19.01.21, 14.35).

The Hornets are interested in luring the youngster to the Championship before the end of the transfer window.

Simmonds, who is 19 years old, is highly-rated by Manchester City but is yet to make an appearance for their senior side.

Watford may try and tempt him away from the Premier League giants and offer him a better opportunity to play first-team football at Vicarage Road.

The Manchester-born striker has played for City at Under-21’s level but needs to weigh up whether a move away would be beneficial to his career. It is proving increasingly difficult for academy graduates to break into senior sides’ in the top flight.

Simmonds joined City at the age of eight and has risen up through their prestigious youth ranks. He can play as a sole striker or on either flank, making him an attractive proposition for Watford. He has also represented England at youth levels.

The Hornets are currently sat in 5th place in the Championship table and are eyeing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League. They are six points off the automatic places and four points inside the top six.

Simmonds is inexperienced but would be a good long-term option for Xisco Munoz’s side. They have made an enquiry about him and it will be interesting to see if Manchester City will let him leave or not.

