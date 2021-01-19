Exeter City’s Joel Randall is attracting plenty of interest in this transfer window, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Charlton Athletic have lined up an opening bid of £300,000 for the League Two starlet which is expected to be rejected.

The likes of Swansea City and Celtic are also interested in snapping him up this winter.

Randall, who is 21 years old, has impressed for Exeter this season and they are facing a real battle to keep hold of him this month.

Read: Charlton Athletic signing Bournemouth midfielder could spell the end for academy graduate

The youngster has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Grecians this term, chipping in with eight goals and five assists.

Randall is a product of Exeter’s academy and has risen up through their youth ranks. He made his first-team debut four years ago in the EFL Trophy but has spent a lot of time since then out on loan to get game time.

The Salisbury-born attacker has had spells at Taunton Town, Bideford, Weston-super-Mare and Weymouth over recent years to get some experience under his belt.

He has nailed down a regular spot in the Football League in this campaign and is now alerting the attention of clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Charlton have bolstered their attacking options by landing Ronnie Schwartz and Liam Millar so far in this transfer window but haven’t stopped their recruitment just yet. However, the Addicks will have to face competition from Swansea and Celtic to land Randall over the next couple of weeks.

Will Randall leave Exeter?