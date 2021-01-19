Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed talks over a new deal for defender Sonny Bradley are taking place, amid interest from a fellow Championship club.

Luton Town’s Championship rivals Preston North End have been linked with a move for star man Bradley.

The Hatters skipper is on the radar of the Lilywhites ahead of a potential ‘cut-price’ move. Now, an update has emerged on the 29-year-old’s situation at Kenilworth Road.

With his contract up in the summer, Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed talks over a new deal are underway. The Welshman has said he is unaware of transfer speculation but insisted it is expected with players out of contract.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve opened talks with all those [out of contract players] we want to keep, some discussions are at different levels, so it’s all in hand.

“I haven’t seen any speculation, but when players are out of contract you’re going to get speculation.

“We have a certain way of doing things here that players buy into and players have bought into, we’re hoping that those that we want to tie down, we get tied down.”

The Hull-born centre-back has emerged as a key player for the Hatters since signing from Plymouth Argyle.

Bradley moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2018 and has notched up 115 appearances for the club since. In the process, he has scored three goals and laid on three assists, helping Luton win promotion to the Championship in his first season with the club.

