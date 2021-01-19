Cardiff City have completed the signing of Perry Ng from Crewe Alexandra, as confirmed by their official club website.

David Artell’s side have opted to cash in on him in this transfer window as he was due to become a free agent in the summer.

The League One outfit also didn’t want to stand in his way of moving to the Championship. Ng is their newest academy graduate to make the step up the football pyramid and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Nick Powell and Ashley Westwood of recent years.

Crewe are not the type of side to go out and sign a replacement straight away and would rather give the opportunity to another young player.

In this case, Travis Johnson is the ready-made replacement for Ng and will be using his departure to Cardiff as a chance to nail down a regular starting spot.

The Stoke-born defender has risen up through the youth ranks of the Cheshire side and has made eight appearances in all competitions this season.

Travis, who is 20 years old, is likely to get some more minutes this season and will be playing for his future, with his current contract at Gresty Road expiring at the end of the campaign.

If the youngster proves too inexperienced to make the step up, Crewe have Luke Offord or Donervon Daniels able to slot in at right-back if needed.

The Railwaymen start life without Ng at home to Bristol Rovers this evening. Will Johnson be thrown straight in?

