Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers’ new loan man Jarrad Branthwaite has revealed he spoke to Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott before moving to Ewood Park.

Elliott has been a star performer during his loan stint with Blackburn Rovers and now, it has been revealed he played a role in the signing of the Everton starlet.

Branthwaite linked up with Rovers last week, making his debut at the weekend. Tony Mowbray’s side drew 1-1 with Stoke City, with their new signing playing all 90 minutes.

Now, the 18-year-old defender has discussed his move to the Lancashire club. Speaking to Lancs Live, the former Carlisle United youngster has confirmed he spoke with Liverpool prodigy Elliott ahead of the move. He said:

“I spoke to Harvey before I signed and he said that he’s loving it here, so that was another thing that made me want to come. He’s enjoying his football and obviously, he’s getting lots of game time so that’s a benefit for him as well.

“I thought it [the move] was perfect, to be fair. I spoke to the manager numerous times and the things he was saying about the club and how they want to play, it just fit right in.

“And with me having a house in Liverpool it’s perfect for me to get into training, it only takes 35 minutes so it all just fit perfectly really.”

If the Everton man can emulate the form of Elliott, Blackburn will have another loan star on their hands. The 17-year-old Liverpool prospect has laid on seven assists and netted four goals in 20 games.

