Millwall have lodged a transfer offer for Barnsley’s Alex Mowatt.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer. Barnsley have been keen to renew his stay but with talks stalling, he’s starting to attract the interest of Championship clubs.

Last week, Football Insider reported that two ‘mystery’ Championship clubs had bid for Mowatt. Today though, Football Insider also reveal that Millwall have launched a bid in the region of £1-1.2million – Barnsley have set the asking price at £1.2million minimum.

The news has brought about a strong reaction from Millwall fans. Mowatt is a fine Championship player and a huge part of the Barnsley side, having captained them for the past season-and-a-half.

Now though, he seems keen on leaving Oakwell and the Championship looks his most likely destination – he’s featured 23 times in the Championship this season, scoring four goals.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on the Mowatt news on Twitter today:

Been saying for some tome that Alex Mowatt is a player I’d love to have in Millwall’s team. Scores goals, works hard, always runs is ragged. Let’s hope there’s truth in this https://t.co/x4nBFWjv8A — Ryan Loftus 🦁 (@RyanJamesLoftus) January 19, 2021

Ballerrrrrrrr pleaseeeeeee — FPL Lion 🦁 (CTobz) (@tobz22) January 19, 2021

Happy with this if true tbh https://t.co/KGYnutSjqC — Joe (@joe_oshea8) January 19, 2021

Unreal signing if we get it done https://t.co/ufSMrhaiLk — Archie (@archiew123) January 19, 2021

GET IT DONE ‘WALL. VERY GOOD CM AT THIS LEVEL. WILL BE DAYLIGHT ROBBERY IF WE GET THIS OVER THE LINE FOR THE REPORTED FEE OF 1.5m!!! #Millwall https://t.co/seSMSStzpp — Play (@play_dj) January 19, 2021

Huge if true. Top player https://t.co/YJuBSPS4qq — Michael (@MJMillwall_) January 19, 2021

Now that’s what i’m talking about https://t.co/cNNYYQ3ATE — Millwall Analytics (@MillwallAnalyt1) January 19, 2021

Hope this is true i've slyly wanted him at Millwall for ages https://t.co/5H7QAfdahx — frankssss (@Frankie2709) January 19, 2021