Millwall have lodged a transfer offer for Barnsley’s Alex Mowatt.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer. Barnsley have been keen to renew his stay but with talks stalling, he’s starting to attract the interest of Championship clubs.

Last week, Football Insider reported that two ‘mystery’ Championship clubs had bid for Mowatt. Today though, Football Insider also reveal that Millwall have launched a bid in the region of £1-1.2million – Barnsley have set the asking price at £1.2million minimum.

The news has brought about a strong reaction from Millwall fans. Mowatt is a fine Championship player and a huge part of the Barnsley side, having captained them for the past season-and-a-half.

Now though, he seems keen on leaving Oakwell and the Championship looks his most likely destination – he’s featured 23 times in the Championship this season, scoring four goals.

