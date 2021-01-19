Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore was yesterday linked with the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job – but those rumours have been quashed.

The Doncaster Rovers boss’ name came into contention for the Sheffield Wednesday role last night. Sheffield Star and Doncaster Free Press reporter Liam Holden claims there’s ‘nothing in it at all’ though:

Had a few people asking/sending web links about Darren Moore and the Sheffield Wednesday job. I’m assured there is nothing in it at all. #drfc #swfc — Liam Hoden (@liamhoden) January 18, 2021

The 46-year-old got his break in management when he landed the permanent West Brom job in May 2018 after the club’s Premier League demise.

He managed 48 games in charge of the Baggies before departing in March 2019, landing the Doncaster Rovers job four month later.

Since, Moore has overseen 68 games in charge of Rovers, winning 31 and seeing his side sitting in 4th-place of the League One table.

Daily Mail claimed that Moore was in the running for the Sheffield Wednesday job, after Tony Pulis’ sacking at the end of last month.

Plenty of names have since come into contention, with the race having seemingly narrowed down to Paul Cook and Vladimir Ivic at the start of this week.

Dejphon Chansiri seems no closer to appointing his third permanent manager of the season though. Since Pulis’ departure, Neil Thompson has taken caretaker charge of Wednesday and has guided them to a five game unbeaten run, winning the last three and climbing out of the drop zone.

Up next for the Owls is a trip to Everton in the FA Cup this weekend.