Barnsley’s Luke Thomas ‘very close’ to joining Ipswich Town after Sunderland interest
Barnsley winger Luke Thomas is ‘very close’ to joining Ipswich Town on loan for the remainder of the season, reports Barnsley Chronicle’s Dough O’Kane.
The 21-year-old has featured 19 times in the Championship this season without scoring. He’s struggling to hold down a starting spot in Valerien Ismael’s line-up and now looks set for a League One loan.
Thomas has this month been linked with a loan departure – Ipswich alongside Sunderland and Oxford United were in for the winger.
Before the opening of this month’s transfer window, Ismael declared that there would be players leaving the club this month. He told the Yorkshire Post:
“We will see. For sure, we will have movement in both directions.
“We want to have some new players and for sure, some players at the moment are unhappy and I can understand that they all want to play and maybe we have to find a solution in January for the player.
“We need players who are completely for Barnsley FC and want to do this way with us. If one player is unhappy, we have to speak and find a solution.”
Thomas started out at West Brom. He was released by the club at an early age and would soon after join Cheltenham Town, leaving the club for Derby County in 2016 without making a singe league appearance.
He managed just two for Derby County having spent time out on loan, joining Barnsley ahead of last season for an undisclosed feed.
Formerly of the England U20 side, Thomas remains a player with huge potential and a move to Ipswich Town could be defining in his career.
Ipswich Town sit in 7th-place of the League One table and are struggling to break into the top-six under Paul Lambert, who’s coming under fire at Portman Road.
Sunderland meanwhile are a place and two points behind Ipswich. With Lee Johnson at the helm, he would’ve been gunning to bring in Thomas as he looks to bolster his attack in a bid for Championship promotion.