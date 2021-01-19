Barnsley winger Luke Thomas is ‘very close’ to joining Ipswich Town on loan for the remainder of the season, reports Barnsley Chronicle’s Dough O’Kane.

The 21-year-old has featured 19 times in the Championship this season without scoring. He’s struggling to hold down a starting spot in Valerien Ismael’s line-up and now looks set for a League One loan.

Barnsley winger Luke Thomas is very close to moving on loan to League One Ipswich Town until the end of the season. The 21-year-old has made 22 appearances this season but has only started three times under Valerien Ismael, coming off the bench in 11 matches. #barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) January 19, 2021

Thomas has this month been linked with a loan departure – Ipswich alongside Sunderland and Oxford United were in for the winger.

Before the opening of this month’s transfer window, Ismael declared that there would be players leaving the club this month. He told the Yorkshire Post:

“We will see. For sure, we will have movement in both directions.

“We want to have some new players and for sure, some players at the moment are unhappy and I can understand that they all want to play and maybe we have to find a solution in January for the player.