A host of Football League clubs are interested in Paderborn attacker Anthony Evans, according to a report by Football Insider.

The ex-Everton man could be on his way back to England in this transfer window and is not short of options.

Football Insider has suggested that Charlton Athletic, Lincoln City, Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United are all after him this winter.

Wigan Athletic have also been credited with an interest and he would be ideal for Leam Richardson’s side.

The Latics are in serious need of some reinforcements to their ranks before the end of the window and Evans would be guaranteed regular first team minutes at the DW Stadium.

Wigan could provide him with an opportunity to move back to the North West and give him a platform to show what he can do in the Football League.

Evans, who is 22 years old, made the move to Germany to join Paderborn in January last year but has fallen out-of-favour there. They were relegated from the Bundesliga during his first season and he has only played eight times for them in all competitions.

Before his move abroad, the Kirby-born man rose up through the youth ranks at Everton but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit.

The ex-England youth international had loan spells away at Morecambe and Blackpool to gain some experience before Paderborn swooped to sign him 12 months ago.

Evans is now poised for a return to familiar surroundings and Wigan could hand him a move close to home, which they will hope could set them aside from the competition to sign him.

