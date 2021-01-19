QPR boss Mark Warburton will not play Bright Osayi-Samuel again this season, reports West London Sport.

The 23-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal with Fenerbahce. It comes after a season of ongoing talks to renew his stay past this season, with QPR trying to arrange a permanent deal this month.

Director of Football Les Ferdinand is trying to work a £750,000 transfer to Fenerbahce this month.

Osayi-Samuel has quickly come under criticism from fans for his perceived dishonesty in the move. Warburton suggested earlier in the season that he wouldn’t play any player who does what Osayi-Samuel has done and Warburton has stuck to his word.

Needless to say, the news of Osayi-Samuel’s omission has sparked a strong response from QPR fans, with many of them divided on the situation.

Whilst Osayi-Samuel has disrespected the cub and Warburton, it seems foolish to drop arguably your best player whilst sitting in 20th-place of the Championship table.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Warburton recent decision: