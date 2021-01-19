QPR boss Mark Warburton will not play Bright Osayi-Samuel again this season, reports West London Sport.

The 23-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal with Fenerbahce. It comes after a season of ongoing talks to renew his stay past this season, with QPR trying to arrange a permanent deal this month.

Director of Football Les Ferdinand is trying to work a £750,000 transfer to Fenerbahce this month.

Osayi-Samuel has quickly come under criticism from fans for his perceived dishonesty in the move. Warburton suggested earlier in the season that he wouldn’t play any player who does what Osayi-Samuel has done and Warburton has stuck to his word.

Needless to say, the news of Osayi-Samuel’s omission has sparked a strong response from QPR fans, with many of them divided on the situation.

Whilst Osayi-Samuel has disrespected the cub and Warburton, it seems foolish to drop arguably your best player whilst sitting in 20th-place of the Championship table.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Warburton recent decision:

We’re in a relegation battle… he’s still on our books for 6 months and one of our best players, use him ! #QPR https://t.co/ltmiMVIOH5 — QPRCDG🤙🏻 (@g97467221) January 18, 2021

So, we get nothing for him and we lose one of our best players for the rest of the season. Genius ! https://t.co/dr6j6Zwvv3 — RL (@RossLee_) January 18, 2021

I’m not sure about this. If his heart really isn’t in it then fair enough but his pace and directness would be a big help to #QPR staying up if he does remain until the end of the season. https://t.co/u2oy6SMhgy — Dan Bennett (@dandbennett97) January 19, 2021

good, but Warbs still massively messed up with his "hardball" approach with Manning and Bright at the start of the season — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) January 18, 2021

Warburton needs to abandon this stubborn policy. He's called the player's bluffs and they are, repeatedly, not in the least bit intimidated or worried by it. Someone needs to get him to back down. Play the best players you have when you have them. — David Fraser (@DavidEFraser) January 19, 2021

There are hundreds of players in final year of contract or on one year contracts in football. It’s ludicrous to not play them on the basis they might or will leave at the end of it, unless they aren’t trying their best etc. Manning was clearly trying his best and doing well — Stedders (@andystedman) January 19, 2021

The right decision by the club. He has gone from strength to strength and somewhere along the line made indications that he would sign but in the end, led us a merry dance. Time for Willock to step up now #qpr — RangersBoy8 (@Si_Says8) January 19, 2021

Correct decision, not blaming him for taking the money, he has the right to do that, but with the position we are in the last thing you want is a player who is not committed. — Robert Barker (@robbo159) January 18, 2021

L, While we employ him he plays — SD (@sdqprfc) January 18, 2021

Then we desperately need reinforcements this window. A LB and a CM are priorities. Should be all over pickering from crewe!! — clivewilliams (@clivewi90325756) January 18, 2021