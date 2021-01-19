Charlton Athletic are back in action tonight against Peterborough United.

The Addicks travel to London Road in good spirits after their 1-0 win away to Bristol Rovers last time out.

Lee Bowyer’s side have risen back into the Play-Off positions after they ended their five game winless streak.

However, they could be up against it tonight as they lock horns with a promotion rival. Peterborough are in good form at the moment and are level on points with their visitors tonight.

Quotes

Bowyer has said, as per his sides’ official club website: “Peterborough will be a very different game to Saturday. They are a very good side, so we have to do all the right things to prepare properly. We’re in sixth, but there is a long, long way to go.”

The Posh are tipped to be right up there at the end of the season and also have two games in hand on Charlton, meaning the Addicks could do with getting a positive result.

Team news

Bowyer’s men remain without Alfie Doughty, Ryan Inniss, Akin Famewo and Ben Watson, whilst Albie Morgan is suspended. Marcus Maddison is also missing out on a return to his former club due to injury.

They do welcome back Jason Pearce and Darren Pratley after they served their respective suspensions. Luton Town loan man Andrew Shinnie could also make the squad after being out with a quad injury.

Here is a predicted starting XI for Charlton- (4-3-3)-

Ben Amos, Chris Gunter, Jason Pearce, Deji Oshilaja, Ian Maatsen, Jake Forster-Caskey, Alex Gilbey, Jonny Williams, Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke, Liam Millar.

Who will win?