Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt to sign Cardiff City’s Josh Murphy on loan this month, reports Football Insider.

Sheffield Wednesday alongside Derby County and Nottingham Forest are considering the loan acquisition of Cardiff City’s Murphy, who’s featured 13 times in the Championship this season.

Neil Harris has increasingly seen Murphy as a back-up player despite him scoring five goals in 29 Championship appearances last season.

The former Norwich City man is understood to be nearing a loan move to one of Cardiff’s Championship competitors, and Sheffield Wednesday could already have a foothold in this move.

Josh’s twin brother Jacob enjoyed a hugely successful season on loan at Hillsborough last time round – he joined on loan from Newcastle United and would score nine goals in 39 Championship outings.

Wednesday fans were keen to see Jacob back at the club but he’s since been utilised in the Premier League by Steve Bruce, and so the Owls will turn to his brother.

Having had a successful spell at Wednesday last season, Jacob will no doubt recommend Hillsborough to his brother Josh and that could see Wednesday move ahead of Derby and Forest in the race to sign the Cardiff man this month.

He’s an energetic midfielder and someone with pace. He would compliment the recent arrival of Andre Green and give this managerless Wednesday side some more firepower going forward.

Dejphon Chansiri seems no closer to appointing Tony Pulis’ successor, with Neil Thompson remaining in temporary control for their trip to Everton in the FA Cup this weekend.