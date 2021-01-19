Accrington Stanley would welcome Ipswich Town’s Janoi Donacien back with ‘open arms’, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The defender could leave Portman Road before the end of the transfer window.

The East Anglian Daily Times has suggested a return to Accrington is ‘likely’ this month, but he is also on the radar of Plymouth Argyle. The Pilgrims have had a bid rejected already.

John Coleman’s side are going for an unlikely promotion to the Championship and Donacien would give them more competition and depth in defence for the second-half of the season.

Donacien, who is 27 years old, has fallen down the pecking order with the Tractor Boys and has only made three appearances this season.

The Saint-Lucia born defender joined Ipswich two years ago from Accrington and has since played 33 games for them. However, he hasn’t really been able to recapture the form he had at the Wham Stadium in East Anglia.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Luton Town, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. He then had loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Newport County during his time at Villa Park to gain experience.

Donacien left Villa on a permanent basis in 2016 and spent two season at Accrington. He impressed during his time in the North West and played 92 times for Stanley to earn a move to the Championship.

He has struggled for regular game time at Ipswich and found himself back on loan with Stanley a couple of seasons ago. Could he now head back to Coleman’s side this winter?

