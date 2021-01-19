Bristol Rovers have not withdrawn their offer to former Blackpool favourite Armand Gnanduillet, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The Pirates are keen on signing the striker on a free transfer and made an approach for him earlier this month.

However, the forward is taking his time over his next club as he weighs up his options.

Gnanduillet, who is 28 years old, is a free agent after leaving Turkish side Altay in December.

He was released by Blackpool at the end of last season and subsequently made the move to Turkey. He stayed there for four months but is now poised for a return to the Football League.

Gnanduillet would be ideal for Bristol Rovers and is a proven goal scorer in League One. He scored 18 goals in all competitions last season for Blackpool, four more than he managed in the 2018/19 campaign.

The France-born attacker started his career with spells as a youngster at Le Havre and AS Poissy before moving to England six years ago to join Chesterfield.

He went on to make 98 appearances for the Spirerites and scored 13 goals altogether, as well as having loan spells away at Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United and Stevenage.

Gnanduillet left Chesterfield to sign for Leyton Orient in January 2016 for an undisclosed fee and spent two years with the London outfit, chipping in with four goals.

He then joined Blackpool in August 2016 and was been a big player for the Seasiders. He helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first season at the club and then consolidate their position in the third tier.

Gnanduillet could now be on his way back to the Football League but to where is yet to be known. Bristol Rovers’ offer remains there for him.

