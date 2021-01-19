Aston Villa have ‘no plans’ to move for Bournemouth’s David Brooks in this transfer window, according to reporter Gregg Evans from the Athletic.

The Midlands club have been linked with a move for the highly-rated Cherries man but are not pushing to sign him this month.

Brooks, who is 23 years old, will inevitably be tipped for a move away from Jason Tindall’s side whilst they are playing in the Championship.

However, if they can gain promotion back to the Premier League this season then their chances of keeping the Wales international long-term will greatly increase.

Brooks joined Bournemouth in July 2018 and has since played 63 games for them in all competitions, chipping in with 12 goals and 10 assists during that time. He signed a new long-term deal with the second tier promotion hopefuls in March 2019 so they are under no financial pressure to cash in on him.

The Warrington-born man started his career as a youngster in the academy at Manchester City before crossing the Pennines six years ago to sign for Sheffield United.

He had a loan spell in non-league at FC Halifax Town before breaking into the Blades’ first-team. Brooks went onto play 37 games for the Yorkshire side before Bournemouth paid £11.5 million to sign him three years ago.

Brooks has been a hit with the Cherries and it is no surprise to see top flight clubs being interested in him. However, Bournemouth can rest easy for now with Aston Villa ruling out a swoop for him over the next two weeks.

Will Brooks stay at Bournemouth?