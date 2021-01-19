Charlton Athletic are targeting a move for AFC Bournemouth’s Nnamdi Ofoborh, as reported by London News Online.

The Addicks are interested in signing the youngster on a permanent basis before the end of the transfer window.

Ofoborh, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season meaning his time with the Cherries may be coming to an end soon. He has played five times for Jason Tindall’s side in all competitions this term.

If Lee Bowyer’s side are able to tie up a deal to sign him this winter, that could spell the end for academy graduate George Lapslie. The midfielder has been out on loan at Mansfield Town this season and will be pushed further down the pecking order.

Lapslie is due to become a free agent in the summer and the likelihood is that the Addicks will let him leave to get some more game time elsewhere.

He will enjoying getting regular first-team football at Mansfield and should use the remainder of his time at Field Mill as an opportunity to get himself in the shop window.

Lasplie is a product of the Charlton academy and it will be shame if he is to move onto pastures new. However, Ofoborh is a player who has been on the books of a recent Premier League side and would be a really good long-term acquisition.

The ex-Nigeria youth international helped Wycombe Wanderers gain promotion to the Championship on loan last season and started in their Play-Off final win over Oxford United at Wembley.

Charlton have signed Ronnie Schwartz and Liam Millar in this transfer window and will be eager to make Ofoborh signing number three.

Will Charlton beat Peterborough tonight?