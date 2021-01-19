Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Owls remain in the hunt for a new manager and could turn their attentions to the League One man.

Vladimir Ivic has also been linked with a swift return to the dugout at Hillsborough after leaving fellow Championship side Watford last month. However, Moore has emerged on their radar now and he is building his reputation in the third tier.

Neil Thompson has done a steady job in caretaker charge since Tony Pulis’ departure but they are expected to step up their search for a new manager now.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday could still sign experienced midfielder on a free transfer

Moore has done an impressive job at fellow Yorkshire outfit Doncaster Rovers and his work at the Keepmoat Stadium isn’t going unnoticed.

He replaced Grant McCann at Donny in 2019 and his side finished 9th in his first season. His team are now sat in 4th place in the table and are going for promotion to the second tier.

However, they have lost key midfielder Ben Whiteman to Preston North End and their winger Josh Sims has returned to parent club Southampton after an impressive loan.

Before his move to Doncaster, Moore had managed West Bromwich Albion and the Baggies were in the Play-Offs when he was harshly sacked during the 2018/19 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday could throw him a Championship lifeline this winter and he wouldn’t be a bad appointment by the Owls. He has a point to prove as a manager but would he leave his job at Donny?

Should SWFC target Moore?