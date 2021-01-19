Stoke City have made ‘fresh checks’ on Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, reports The Scottish Sun.

The Aberdeen man has been a long-term target of Stoke City’s. He came onto the Championship club’s radar last year when it was reported that Stoke, along with Derby County and Middlesbrough were scouting the striker.

Since then, a lot has changed in the world and a lot has changed for Cosgrove – he rejected a £2.7million move to French outfit Guingamps last summer and has since attracted the attention of Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

But with Michael O’Neill without a main striker after Tyrese Campbell’s injury last month, he’s reignited his interest in Cosgrove – Aberdeen are understood to want a deal in the region of Guingamps’.

Cosgrove has scored three goals in 12 Scottish Premiership appearances this season. The 24-year-old had scored 28 league goals in the previous two seasons but had started this season on the sidelines and with all this transfer speculation, he seems to be misfiring slightly.

But nevertheless, Stoke City seem keen on the Englishman and they have until 11pm on February 1st to do a deal. With O’Neill making good use of the loan market this month it could suggest that he has some funds left over for a transfer.

Cosgrove looks a really promising striker and one who’ll be keen to join up with an English side eyeing promotion to the Premier League.

As for Derby and Middlesbrough, both could do with a striker like Cosgrove but both have seemingly turned their attentions elsewhere.

Newcastle though had been the most recently linked club and they could yet move to scupper Stoke’s deal to sign Cosgrove.