Sam Hutchinson is keen on a return to Sheffield Wednesday, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

The experienced midfielder is a free agent and is open to moving back to Hillsborough this winter.

Hutchinson, who is 31 years old, was released by the Owls at the end of last season and has since played for Pafos. He played six games in all competitions for the Cypriot side but left at the end of December amid links of a return to the Owls.

Wednesday are in need of a couple of reinforcements this winter to boost their hopes of survival in the Championship and bringing him back to South Yorkshire wouldn’t be a bad bit of business.

Hutchinson already knows the club inside out and would give them more bite in midfield.

The ex-England youth international spent seven years on the books at Sheffield Wednesday and made 144 appearances, chipping in with five goals.

He started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club. He went onto play six times for their first-team, as well as have loan spells away at Nottingham Forest and Vitesse.

Wednesday lured him to Hillsborough in 2013 on an initial loan deal but made the move permanent shortly after.

He was a popular player amongst their fans but left when his contract expired this summer. He has kept up his fitness levels since then in Cyprus but is now open to a return.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat in 21st place and are above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Should SWFC re-sign Hutchinson?