Derby County have blocked Scott Carson’s permanent move to Manchester City, reports the Daily Mail, and City are ‘fuming’.

Manchester City have been paying Derby County £1million a year to cover Carson’s loan fees and wages – paid in two £500,000 instalments.

Now though, with Pep Guardiola hoping to make the move permanent, Derby County have purposely blocked the move leaving Guardiola and co frustrated.

The 35-year-old journeyman goalkeeper started life at Leeds United. From there he went on to feature for Liverpool, Charlton Athletic, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Bursaspor, and Wigan Athletic before joining Derby County ahead of the 2015/16 season.

Carson would go on to be Derby’s no.1 choice goalkeeper for the next four seasons racking up over 150 league appearances for the Championship club.

Last season, City would sign Carson on loan and do so again ahead of this season. He’s yet to make his debut for the club though, but Guardiola likes having experience backed up in the goalkeeping department.

Now as the 35-year-old Carson eyes a permanent move to Manchester City, Derby County have blocked the deal and their only reasoning could be that they might need Carson.

Whether or not they have a recall clause remains to be seen. Derby County have opted with David Marshall as their no.1 this season. Marshall though was dropped for Kelle Roos for the defeat at home to Rotherham United last time out.

Wayne Rooney may be reconsidering his goalkeeping options after landing the permanent job, and he could yet recall Carson for the second-half of the Championship season.