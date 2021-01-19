Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley is being eyed up by League One pair Sunderland and Hull City, as per a report from Football League World.

Stockley has struggled for form this season and reports have claimed a January move away from Preston North End could await the forward.

Now, a further update has emerged on the 27-year-old’s situation at Deepdale, with two League One clubs rumoured to be showing interest.

According to Football League World, Stockley is on the radars of promotion hopefuls Sunderland and Hull City. The duo are both hoping to return to the Championship and will be hoping the signing of the striker can boost their efforts.

It is unknown as to whether the Poole-born striker will leave permanently or on loan. However, with less than two weeks remaining of the transfer window, it will likely come to light soon.

Since joining Preston in 2019, Stockley has struggled to make an impact. Across all competitions, the Lilywhites striker has played in 71 games. In the process, he has found the back of the net only eight times, laying on six assists.

Despite struggling with PNE, Stockley made a name for himself in a prolific stint with Exeter City.

With the Grecians, Stockley scored 49 times and providing 10 assists in 98 games. His form helped him become a popular figure amongst fans before earning a move to Preston.

As it stands, Sunderland occupy 8th place in League One. After struggling under Phil Parkinson, new manager Lee Johnson has been tasked with taking the Black Cats back to the second tier.

As for Hull City, Grant McCann’s outfit sit in 2nd place, three points away from top of the table Lincoln City.

