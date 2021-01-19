As per a report from West London Sport, QPR defender Conor Masterson is set to join Swindon Town on loan.

With centre-back Jordy de Wijs arriving at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the door has opened for a QPR defender to make a loan move away from the club.

Now, it has been claimed that youngster Conor Masterson is poised to for a switch away from the Championship side.

As per West London Sport, League One outfit Swindon Town are ready to add Masterson to their defensive ranks. Sat in 23rd place, the Robins will be hoping to the addition of the 22-year-old will boost their chances of fending off relegation.

The QPR defender will compete with the likes of Mathieu Baudry, Zeki Fryers, Akin Odimayo, Dion Conroy, Tom Broadbent and Taylor Curran for a spot in John Sheridan’s starting 11.

The move will allow the Dublin-born ace to pick up more senior experience. Across all competitions, the Republic of Ireland youth international has featured only six times this season.

Masterson is a product of the Liverpool youth academy, featuring heavily for their youth sides. He never made a senior appearance for the Anfield club but featured in 48 games for the Under-18 and Under-23 sides.

Since linking up with the R’s on a free transfer in 2019, Masterson has played 20 times for the club. In the process, the centre-back has found the back of the net once.

