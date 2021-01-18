Hull City have received a bid for Martin Samuelsen from his hometown club FK Haugesund, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers have given the Norway international permission to leave the club in this transfer window and he could be set for a return home.

Samuelsen, who is 23 years old, had a loan spell with the Eliteserien side before he joined Hull 12 months ago and scored 14 goals in 39 appearances for them in all competitions.

Five-time Norwegian champions Valerenga have also made a bid for him.

Samuelsen has struggled to make an impact at the KCOM Stadium since his move to Grant McCann’s side from West Ham United last January. He has since made 18 appearances for the Tigers, five of which have come in the league this term.

He still has another year left on his contract but Hull’s recent signings of Gavin Whyte and Dan Crowley will see him slip further down the pecking order.

He would get more game time if he went back to Norway and the Tigers would get him off the wage bill, possibly freeing up more funds to allow them to make further signings before the end of the month.

Samuelsen moved to England nine years ago and initially had a spell at Manchester City before joining West Ham. He spent five years on the books of the London outfit and had loan stints away at Peterborough United, Blackburn Rovers, Burton Albion, VVV Venlo and Haugesund.

The latter are now keen to bring him back to his hometown club and have made a bid for him. However, they will face some competition from league rivals.

