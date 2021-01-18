Nottingham Forest’s Zach Clough is reportedly on the radar of League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 25-year-old was once revered as one of the Football League’s most exciting, young English players. Starting out at Bolton Wanderers, he would get his move to Nottingham Forest in the 2016/17 winter transfer window.

He joined alongside Ross McCormack with Forest paying Bolton Wanderers £2.5million for Clough, who signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the club.

Clough would arrive at Forest and go on to score four goals in 14 Championship appearances during his first half-season at the City Ground.

After that, Clough has made just 13 Championship appearances for Forest – he’s not featured for the first team in nearly two years having spent time back at Bolton and on loan at Rochdale.

Now though, Clough looks set for a move and Wigan Athletic is his likeliest destination:

Hearing from sources close to Wigan Athletic that Zach Clough is a player of interest. ✍️ Hasn't played for Forest since January 27th 2018. Out of contract in the summer.#NFFC #WAFC — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) January 18, 2021

Changes in management, loss of form and injuries have kept Clough from prevailing at Forest. But at 25-years-old he remains a relatively young footballer and with Wigan he could yet continue his journey up the Football League.

He’s become the forgotten man of Forest. With Wigan though, Clough – who missed out on a move to Greece last summer – could become the hero they need to bring them out of the League One drop zone.

With his contract out in the summer, Forest and Clough could be willing to mutually terminate his deal so that he can join Wigan Athletic – the Latics are still in administration and unlikely to be able to afford a transfer fee.