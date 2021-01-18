Arsenal fans have said their long-awaited goodbyes to Mesut Ozil. Tipped to replace his creativity is Norwich City’s Emi Buendia but Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol claims that Arsenal don’t have the funds to buy the Argentine this month.

Two moves that have been in the making for a while – Ozil’s to Fenerbahce and Buendia’s to Arsenal. Whilst Ozil has all-but sealed his Arsenal exit, Buendia’s likely move to Arsenal keeps getting pushed back.

The club along with Leeds United were keen on Buendia in the last transfer window. A move wouldn’t materialise and Buendia would seemingly fall out of love with Norwich City and Daniel Farke. But he’s since turned his season around with seven goals and six assists in 20 Championship outings, making Norwich City this season’s title favourites and reminding Arsenal of what they’re missing out on.

There’s supposedly been talks between Arsenal and Buendia’s agents who claim he’s open to the move. Farke though has persistently counter-argued and said Buendia is happy at Carrow Road, and that he won’t be going anywhere nay time soon.

With Ozil closing in on his Turkish move, Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol (17:46) has given this insight on Arsenal’s pursuit of Buendia:

“Now Mesut Ozil has gone, one player Arsenal have been watching very closely is Emiliano Buendia at Norwich. I’ve been in touch with some people close to the player and been told the situation is that the player is totally focused on his job at Norwich, who can see a return to the Premier League on the horizon.

“The problem Arsenal would have signing Buendia this month is how much he would cost. Norwich are a well-run club, they have a sustainable business model, and I have been told it would take a ‘crazy’ offer for them to be tempted into selling him this money.

“My understanding of ‘crazy’ would be in the region of £40m to £50m. There is no way Arsenal will be spending that kind of money this month.”

Norwich currently sit four points clear at the top of the Championship table. They’ve already taken 50 points from 24 Championship games this season and with an eight point lead over Bournemouth in 3rd, stand a very good chance of promotion.

Buendia has been at the heart of all things good for Norwich. He had a contested start and could easily have plummeted down the pecking order after his failed summer move. But he’s shown himself to have a good attitude and if Norwich don’t get promoted, then Buendia will no doubt be moving on.

Norwich though look set for the Premier League. It looks more and more likely that he won’t be leaving Norwich this month but come summer, even if promotion is achieved, keeping hold of Buendia will be a challenge.