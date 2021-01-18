Wigan’s tumbling out of the Championship and down to the depths of League One is not there doing. As a club, they are blameless.

The slide started thanks to the decision of former owner Au Yeung Wai Kay to place them into administration soon after buying them.

Wigan’s slow and torturous slide

Administration meant points deducted. Points deducted meant relegation. The stars so aligned meant that Premier League clubs circled and picked the Latics clean of their Academy talent.

Alfie Devine went to Spurs, midfielder Jensen Weir signed for Brighton and striker Joe Gelhardt signed for Leeds United.

At the time of Gelhardt’s arrival at Elland Road, the Premier League Whites were also said to be heavily invested in fellow Wigan youngster Sean McGurk.

That was then but this is now

17-year-old midfielder/attacking midfielder McGurk is still a figure of interest according to more recent reports.

Indeed, the Sun’s Alan Nixon wrote just under a week ago that this was the case. Nixon went as far as to say that Leeds United entered a bid for McGurk but it “was rated too low by officials and the club administrators” and was rebuffed.

That is the second bid that the West Yorkshire club have had rejected by the Latics. Writing back in October, Nixon said that Leeds United would be entertaining a January bid as they continued to pursue McGurk.

That bid has been entered and it is a bid that has been rejected. However, reporter Nixon does not think that will be the last Wigan hear of it from the Elland Road outfit.

What’s the latest?

Whilst there is no definitive noise coming out of Wigan or Leeds regarding McGurk, that hasn’t stopped the talk happening.

Answering a question from a Leeds United fan, Nixon quote retweeted the following:

That will get done at some point. Either an improved bid now or in the summer. https://t.co/JFbTZLbAMC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 18, 2021

Nixon’s comment is there to read and it is very clear. The way he speaks saying a novel “will get done at some point” introduces an inevitability that Wigan will, in his view, have to face.

That inevitability? That Leeds United will end up with McGurk.

Is it inevitable that Leeds United will end up landing Sean McGurk from Wigan Athletic?