Barrow are trying to sign Blackpool’s Jamie Devitt, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Barrow. Trying hard for Jamie Devitt. Currently at Newport. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 18, 2021

The midfielder is currently on loan at fellow League Two side Newport County and has spent the first-half of this season with Michael Flynn’s side.

However, Barrow are eager to bring him to Holker Street before the end of the transfer window as Michael Jolley looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Devitt is a former Carlisle United player and may be on his way back up to Cumbria this month.

He joined Blackpool in June 2019 on a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months. However, he is yet to make an appearance for the Seasiders and was shipped out on loan to Bradford City last term before heading to Newport last summer.

The midfielder started his career at Hull City and rose up through the academy of the Yorkshire club.

Devitt went onto make 19 appearances for the Tigers but spent a lot of time out on loan from the KCOM Stadium. He had spells with the likes of Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town, Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham where he gained plenty of first-team experience.

He was released by Hull in 2013 and has since had spells at Chesterfield, Morecambe and Carlisle.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international rocked up at Blackpool last year but could now be heading out to Barrow.

Will Barrow sign Devitt?