According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Salford City look to have beat competition from Wigan Athletic to sign Hibernian defender Tom James.

Towards the tail end of last week, reports claimed Salford City were rivalling Wigan Athletic for defender Tom James.

The right-back’s time on loan with the Latics came to an end earlier this month and while the League One side were hopeful of completing a deal, one has not been reached.

Now, initial reports of Salford’s interest have been backed up, claiming the Ammies look to have won the race for the 24-year-old.

Looks like Salford have won the race for Tom James … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 18, 2021

As per The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, the League Two outfit are set to bring James in to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Should James complete a move to the Peninsula Stadium, he will become their second signing of the January window. The only arrival to date is Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan with League One high-flyers Lincoln City.

James, who came through Cardiff City’s youth academy, will add further Football League pedigree to Salford City’s defensive ranks.

The right-back notched up 96 appearances for Yeovil Town in a two and a half year stint at Huish Park before leaving for Hibernian in the summer of 2019. Across all competitions, James has played 12 times for Hibs, netting once and laying on two assists in the process.

