A host of key Preston North End players will see their contracts at Deepdale come to an end at the end of this season.

While midfield star Alan Browne has committed his future to the club, fellow key men Daniel Johnson, Ben Davies and Ben Pearson are all yet to pen new deals.

Now, an update has emerged regarding the future of the latter mentioned Pearson. As per PNE boss Alex Neil, the former Manchester United youngster has made it clear that he plans on leaving Deepdale at the end of the season.

Neil discussed the matter after the Lilywhites’ loss to Bristol City, a game in which Pearson was left out of the side. Speaking to Lancs Live, Neil confirmed the 26-year-old has made his stance clear regarding his future, saying:

“Listen, Ben would’ve been fit to be in the squad today, but we’ve signed some new lads that need to get minutes now.

“Ben has made it clear to us that his future doesn’t lie here come the end of the season. And, there is no point us going and strengthening positions and bringing players in if I’m not going to give them a shot and play them.”

Should Pearson depart as Neil expects, it will bring an end to his long-term affiliation with the club. The defensive midfielder joined from Man Utd in January 2016, going on to nail down a starting spot at Deepdale. A

Across all competitions, the Oldham-born ace has appeared 165 times. In the process, he has found the back of the net twice, also laying on five assists.

