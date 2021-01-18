Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, according to The Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland international is likely to leave on loan before the end of the month and is not short of interest in the Championship.

Watford and Swansea City are also in the mix to land him with two weeks left of the transfer window.

Bournemouth are set to sign Jack Wilshere but Jason Tindall is keen to further bolster his midfield department by luring Hourihane in on loan.

Hourihane, who is 29 years old, has fallen out of favour at Villa Park this season and has only made four appearances in the league.

The left-sided midfielder has been an important player for the Midlands club since his move there in 2017 but looks poised to be on his way out this winter.

Hourihane has played 150 games since his switch to Villa from Barnsley and has scored 29 goals, helping them gain promotion from the Championship under Dean Smith in 2019.

He has previously had spells at Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley.

Bournemouth could now hand him a move away from Villa over the next couple of weeks and the opportunity to get more game time. The Cherries are eyeing an immediate return to the top flight and Hourihane knows what it takes to go up.

Tindall’s side are currently sat in 3rd place in the Championship and are four points behind Swansea City in 2nd.